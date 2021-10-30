“In a full 3 hour loop through the port complex, passing every single terminal, we saw less than a dozen containers get unloaded,” he wrote. There were plenty of cranes, he observed, but nearly every spot holding containers was filled. With empties clogging the available space, new containers carrying goods from sea or land had nowhere to go. The result was a supply-chain logjam on an epic scale.
It turned out that the main problem wasn’t an absolute space constraint but a local zoning regulation. Long Beach prohibits companies from stacking offloaded containers more than two high. The law is not a safety regulation but an aesthetic one: City officials decided that stacks of containers more than 8 feet high were too ugly to tolerate. So the voters in Long Beach gained a modest improvement in the view while the entire national — indeed global — economy suffered from less efficient shipping.
