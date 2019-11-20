The contrasting quarterly performances highlight the increasing competition between Home Depot and Lowe’s, which is in the process of an overhaul under its new CEO Marvin Ellison.

Ellison, a one-time Home Depot executive who took the top job at Lowe’s last year, is trying to reshape the culture at Lowe’s, which had been a distant second to Home Depot in the sector for a while. Ellison’s moves are starting to gain traction, and Lowe’s is beginning to close the gap.

Lowe’s Cos. earned $1.05 billion, or $1.36 per share, for the three months ended Nov. 1. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company earned $629 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.41 per share. That easily beat the $1.35 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Revenue totaled $17.39 billion, below Wall Street’s forecast of $17.69 billion.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.2%. In the U.S., the figure climbed 3%. This metric is a key gauge of a retailer’s health because it excludes results from stores recently opened or closed.

Lowe’s now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $5.63 to $5.70 per share. Its prior forecast was for earnings of $5.45 to $5.65 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predict full-year earnings of $5.67 per share.

