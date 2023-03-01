Lowe's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $957 million. On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $22.45 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings to be $13.60 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $88 billion to $90 billion.

