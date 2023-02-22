LSB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY — OKLAHOMA CITY — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.9 million.
The chemical maker posted revenue of $233.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $230.3 million, or $2.68 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $901.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU