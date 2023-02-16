LTC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The company said it had net income of $17.8 million, or 44 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.7 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $102.5 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $128.2 million.
