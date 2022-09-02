Lufthansa flights grounded as pilots up pressure over pay

FRANKFURT — Hundreds of Lufthansa were canceled Friday as pilots staged a one-day strike to press their demands for better pay and conditions at Germany’s biggest carrier.
Lufthansa said it had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros ($900), amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession.
The pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or some 900 million euros over two years.
Strikes are a common tactic in labor disputes in Germany, where powerful unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers.
Germany has seen the highest inflation in decades this year amid a steep rise in energy prices.