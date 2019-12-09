Lufthansa said that the sale won’t have any major impact on its profit this year or next.

CEO Carsten Spohr said that “in gategroup we have found a new owner for LSG’s European business which has catering as its core activity.” That, he added, gives the business “far better future investment prospects and further development opportunities.”

AD

AD

Lufthansa is also launching a partnership with gategroup that will involve the Zurich-based company providing catering for flights at the airline’s Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich hubs. Lufthansa will retain a minority stake in new joint venture companies providing catering in Frankfurt and Munich.

The company said that the sale of the rest of LSG Group “should be initiated early next year.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD