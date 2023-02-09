Lumentum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $31.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $506 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $430 million to $460 million for the fiscal third quarter.

