“Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions,” according to the statement by LVMH emailed to The Associated Press.
A representative for Rihanna couldn’t immediately be reached.
LVMH said that the Paris-based company and Rihanna will focus their efforts on the growth and long-term development of Fenty on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie.
Business of Fashion first reported the news on LVMH’s pause of Fenty fashion collection.
