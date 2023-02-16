LXP Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $47.9 million, or 17 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 17 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $36.9 million, or 13 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $81.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $193.1 million. Revenue was reported as $321.2 million.

LXP Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 66 cents to 70 cents per share.

