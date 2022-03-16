The surcharge is not applicable in New York City due to a recent 5.3% increase in the minimum earnings standard for drivers there. The company is also working to have the surcharge implemented in Nevada, but said the state’s regulatory requirements prevent an immediate rollout there.

Story continues below advertisement

Lyft drivers can also apply for a Lyft Direct debit card to get an increased 4% to 5% cash back on gas purchases through June 30. Lyft also has a partnership with GetUpside that was announced in January that can help most of its drivers get cash back on gas purchases.

Advertisement

“We’ll continue monitoring gas prices, listening to how drivers are being impacted, and finding ways to support them as things evolve,” the San Francisco company said.

DoorDash said Tuesday that it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. The company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. And Uber announced that it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.