Coherent Inc., down $10.85 to $126.22.
The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific applications reported a much bigger loss than Wall Street was expecting.
Model N Inc., down $3.31 to $32.16.
The provider of revenue management services to life science and technology companies issued a weak full-year forecast.
Fair Isaac Corp., up $38.89 to $471.78.
The financial services company reported results for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.
Brooks Automation Inc., up $7.17 to $66.60.
The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers issued an upbeat forecast for its current quarter.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., down $29.13 to $280.84.
The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses reported earnings that fell shy of what Wall Street was expecting.
Amdocs Ltd., up $2.83 to $63.53.
The provider of computer systems integration posted earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.