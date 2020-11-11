Coherent Inc., down $10.85 to $126.22.

The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific applications reported a much bigger loss than Wall Street was expecting.

Model N Inc., down $3.31 to $32.16.

The provider of revenue management services to life science and technology companies issued a weak full-year forecast.

Fair Isaac Corp., up $38.89 to $471.78.

The financial services company reported results for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $7.17 to $66.60.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers issued an upbeat forecast for its current quarter.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., down $29.13 to $280.84.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses reported earnings that fell shy of what Wall Street was expecting.

Amdocs Ltd., up $2.83 to $63.53.

The provider of computer systems integration posted earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations.