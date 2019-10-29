A group called Protect App-Based Drivers and Services announced Tuesday that it will push a ballot initiative guaranteeing that drivers remain independent contractors. They would be guaranteed 120% of the minimum wage, 30 cents per mile for expenses and a health care stipend for drivers who work at least 15 hours per week.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have pledged a combined $90 million to support the initiative.
