In China, many young people are choosing to “lie flat” — a movement born with a tweet in April that has swept the nation and even prompted criticism from President Xi Jinping — because their economic reality has become too complex to make sense of. It’s the same in the corporate world. Good luck trying to conduct thorough credit analysis on property developers. From buying land to construction and sales, every step is an opportunity to squeeze in hidden debt; sometimes even the company insiders do not know how much they owe. The same thing goes for Beijing’s big tech crackdown: Do you have a window into President Xi’s thinking? Even top spies at the Biden administration don’t.