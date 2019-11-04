MACUNGIE, Pa. — Mack Truck workers in Pennsylvania and two other states have ratified a four-year collective bargaining agreement reached after a 12-day walkout last month.

The United Auto Workers Local 677 said more than 79 percent of members voted Sunday in favor of the pact, which covers about 3,500 workers at plants in Macungie and Middletown, Pennsylvania, as well as Hagerstown and Baltimore, Maryland and Jacksonville, Florida.