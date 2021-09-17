After Scott’s split with Bezos, she pledged to give most of her wealth away, echoing the vows of other mega-donors like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Since then, her donations have flowed into the hands of organizations focused on racial equity, COVID relief and other issues. Because of the extraordinary growth in the value of Amazon stock, Scott’s wealth is even larger today — about $60 billion, according to Forbes — than it was when she started giving her money away.