In an ideal world, the U.K., France and other European countries would cooperate and go beyond bilateral commitments. Cracking down on smugglers is only one piece of the puzzle — more countries need to accept responsibility and find ways of taking in more refugees and asylum-seekers. And leaders need to focus on the conflict zones and instability pushing people away from Africa and the Middle East; an estimated 23,000 people have died since 2014 trying to reach Europe from Northern Africa, according to the International Organization for Migration. “No one leaves home, unless home is the mouth of a shark,” as the poem goes.