“Macy’s, Inc. anticipates 2021 as a recovery and rebuilding year as the company sets a foundation for growth, “ the department store said in its release.
For the final fiscal quarter of the year that ended Jan. 30, Macy’s reported profits of $160 million, or 50 cents a share. It was 80 cents per share if one-time costs are considered, and that was also far better than the per-share forecasts of 11 cents from industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.
It’s still well below $340 million, or $1.09 per share, for the same period in 2019, the last before COVID-19 emptied retail stores nationwide. Since then, the New York company furloughed a majority of its employees. It began reopening stores in May, but the recovery has been painfully slow.
Quarterly sales were $6.78 billion, also edging out analyst projections. The company said business was driven by the home, beauty, jewelry and watch categories, growth in online sales and by acquiring new customers.
Sales at stores opened at least a year fell 17%, but online sales rose 21%. Elevated online sales may be here to stay. Macy’s said Tuesday that it expects digital sales to reach $10 billion within the next three years and that the online side will become even more profitable.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.