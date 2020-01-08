Macy’s on Wednesday reported that its sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated. The company’s stock rose more than 2% in afternoon trading Wednesday.

Strong online sales boosted the results.

Like other department stores, Macy’s is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers amid intense competition from off-price discounters like T.J. Maxx.

Macy’s has pursued a number of strategies as a way to get shoppers back. That includes expanding an off-price concept at its Macy’s stores called Backstage. It also recently teamed up with resale site ThredUp. The company’s Bloomingdale’s division has also launched a clothing rental service.

The company said it will provide an update on its growth strategy and three-year plan at its annual meeting with investors on Feb. 5.

In November, Macy’s cut its annual profit and sales expectations after posting a steeper-than-expected 3.5% drop in same-store sales for the third quarter.

It marked Macy’s first quarterly comparable store sales decline in almost two years.