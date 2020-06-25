Earlier this month, Macy’s Inc. reported sales of $3.02 billion for the three-month period ended May 2. That marks a 45% drop from the $5.5 billion in the year-ago period. The company is also estimating a quarterly net loss of $652 million, or $2.10 per share, for the first fiscal quarter. That compares with net earnings of $136 million, or 44 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Macy’s reports final results on July 1.
“While the re-opening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business, and we are taking action to align our cost base with our anticipated lower sales,” Gennette said in a statement.
