Fiserv Inc., down $2.22 at $121.67
The financial services technology company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Macy’s Inc., up 98 cents at $17.45
The department store operator is cutting 2,000 corporate jobs and closing 125 of its least productive stores.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down $1.53 at $65.87
The drug developer’s fourth-quarter earnings and its profit forecast fell far short of Wall Street expectations.
Prudential Financial Inc., up $2.11 at $95.64
The financial services company raised its dividend after reporting surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit.
Ford Motor Co., down 87 cents at $8.31
The automaker’s fourth-quarter earnings and its profit forecast for 2020 fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Capri Holdings Ltd., up $2.55 at $33.31
The owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo brands beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
