PayPal Holdings Inc., down $1.54 to $102.55.

The payments platform company is buying shopping and rewards company Honey Science Corp.

Tiffany & Co., up $3.17 to $126.50.

Luxury group LVMH raised its buyout offer for the jewelry company, according to media reports.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down $5.27 to $30.91.

The furniture retailer’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

AD

Nuance Communications Inc., up 92 cents to $17.52.

The voice and language technology company’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

AD

L Brands Inc., up $1.58 to $17.17.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works met Wall Street’s third-quarter profit expectations and gave a solid forecast.

Anaplan Inc., up $3.94 to $53.09.

The software developer raised its profit forecast for the year after exceeding Wall Street’s latest earnings expectations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD