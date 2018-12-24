NEW YORK — A lawyer for the former secretary for imprisoned financier Bernard Madoff is asking that she be released from prison in March.

Attorney Roland Riopelle says 70-year-old Annette Bongiorno will have served two thirds of her six-year prison term by March 19 and should be released then.

He cited a law signed by President Donald Trump last week permitting judges to order some prisoners released to home confinement after serving two-thirds of a sentence.

He says her advanced age makes her eligible.

Bongiorno was among five Madoff employees convicted for their roles in a scheme that cost thousands of investors about $20 billion. She was sentenced in 2014.

Bongiorno maintained she was unaware of history’s biggest Ponzi scheme.

Madoff is serving 150 years in prison.

