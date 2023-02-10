Magna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario — AURORA, Ontario — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $95 million.
The automotive supply company posted revenue of $9.57 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.47 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $592 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.84 billion.
Magna expects full-year revenue in the range of $39.6 billion to $41.2 billion.
