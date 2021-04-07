Its biggest rival, the ruling center-left Forward (Siumut) party took the the second spot with 29% of the votes, giving it 10 seats in the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

In a victory speech, Community of the People chairman Múte B. Egede pointed to themes which made his party stand out among voters.

“There are two issues that have been important in this election campaign: people’s living conditions are one. And then there is our health and the environment,” said Egede, a 34-year-old native of Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, according to Greenlandic national broadcaster KNR.

Advertisement

The result means a power shift and an end to Forward’s long reign at the top of politics in Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory. Forward chairman Erik Jensen conceded the party’s defeat and congratulated Egede and his party on winning the election.

Story continues below advertisement

“We congratulate the Inuit Ataqatigiit (Community of the People’s party) on the election. Now we are excited about what the (coalition) negotiations will bring in the coming days,” Jensen said in a statement as quoted by the Danish broadcaster TV2.

At the heart of the election was a proposed international mining project by Greenland Minerals, an Australia-based company with Chinese ownership, which is seeking a license to operate the Kvanefjeld mine in southern Greenland.

Estimates show the Kvanefjeld mine could hold the largest deposit of rare-earth metals outside China, which currently accounts for more than 90% of global production, and that has led to international interest in Greenland’s natural resources.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While the Forward party has taken a cautiously positive stance on the mining project, Community of the People’s Egede reiterated Wednesday that his party continues to be opposed to it and urged the projects to be stopped mainly environmental reasons.

“We must listen to the voters who are worried. We say no to uranium mining,” Egede said in a statement to KNR.

Election voter turnout wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Greenland, the world’s largest island that is not a continent, has its own government and Parliament, and relies on Denmark for defense, foreign and monetary policies. The island has 56,000 inhabitants, most of them Indigenous Inuit people.