Analysts routinely undershoot reality, with earnings beating their forecasts in all but two of the last 50 quarters. But Savita Subramanian, a strategist at Bank of America, expects earnings this reporting season only to be roughly in line with expectations. An unusually high number of companies have warned that their results may fall short of expectations, she noted. Perhaps more worrisome is that she expects analysts to trim their 2022 profit forecasts after they hear from CEOs during their earnings reports.