You still might be wondering, how is my vaccine doing? Some of us got one shot, others two depending on the vaccine, and they’re all faring slightly differently in a delta-riddled world. In the U.K., the ZOE COVID Study wanted to find out whether any of their app contributors reported a positive test result between late May — when delta became the U.K.’s dominant strain — through the end of July. The study revealed that initial protection against the virus a month after the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot was 88%. After five to six months, protection fell to 74%. For the AstraZeneca jab, there was about 77% protection a month after the second dose, which fell to 67% after four to five months. Take comfort in these numbers because it’s not as though the clock has struck midnight and protection goes poof like Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage: