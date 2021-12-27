To end the pandemic, we need to build up our collective immunity. It’s unclear how long protection against reinfection lasts for people who’ve recovered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection or how long the immunity provided by Covid vaccines will last, especially in the face of new viral variants. While the earliest SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests indicated whether someone had any protection against the virus, more recent versions actually quantify the level of antibodies -- and, used repeatedly, can show if levels are dropping. That could help determine who needs to receive a booster shot of a vaccine at some point. For scientists and policy makers, antibody tests are also a powerful tool to understand how widely the virus has spread in a region, which can shine light on which public health measures have worked and which haven’t. And for individuals who never tested positive for the virus but think they may have had it, these tests provide a way to look back to see if they may have some protection -- even if they haven’t been vaccinated.