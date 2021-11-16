Even so, in early November, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) was unhappy that the offers on the table for a pure-play property firm were below its net asset value. Then came the improved bids. In theory, SPH shareholders can still reject both suitors and keep their company listed. But now at least they have a real choice, which hasn’t always been the case. When Bloomberg News wrote about “the incredible shrinking Singapore stock market” in early 2019, more firms were leaving than coming in, and low-ball offers were common. So much so that later that year the Singapore Exchange tightened the norms for voluntary delisting to give minority investors a better shake.