Public anger over the alleged corruption contributed to the shocking election defeat of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May 2018.
The head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Latheefa Koya, told reporters the fines could total as much as 2.5 times the amount the people and groups allegedly received from 1MBD.
She said the fines totaled about 420 million Malaysian ringgit ($100 million).
