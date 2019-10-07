KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia has ordered 80 people and groups to pay fines totaling about $100 million for allegedly receiving funds from the 1MDB state investment fund.

Among those ordered to pay the fines in an announcement Monday was a brother of former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Najib faces 42 charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering in five separate criminal cases linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of 1MDB.