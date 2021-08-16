For all its imperfections, Muhyiddin’s departure at least does offer some accountability for poor governance. What Malaysia really needs is an election, which is an almost impossible ask right now. State polls in Sabah, on the island of Borneo, last year became a Covid-19 super-spreader event. Nationwide, daily infections hit a record of 21,668 on Thursday even as the vaccination campaign makes progress; about a third of the adult population has received two shots and more than 60% have gotten at least one. Economic growth forecasts have been slashed. The best hope in the short-term is a leader without Muhyiddin’s baggage who can cobble enough support to be functional and get to a point where divisions can be addressed at the ballot box at some point. That is how low the bar has descended. At a bare minimum, the next leader should have to demonstrate through a confidence motion that they have the backing of parliament. Muhyiddin was wary of seeking such transparent displays of confidence, probably because he sensed an unfavorable result. His fractious 17 months in office came to an end Monday when he handed his resignation to the king, Abdullah Ahmad Shah. He will remain as a caretaker until a successor is appointed. Muhyiddin’s grip on power, never particularly strong, had been particularly tenuous since the constitutional monarch admonished the government’s maneuvering in parliament last month. The rebuke was more a tipping point than the underlying cause of Muhyiddin’s undoing. A clutch of lawmakers from the premier’s bloc announced they would leave, stripping him of a majority in the lower house of the legislature. He made an 11th-hour pitch for support to opposition parties that went nowhere. The intrigue doesn’t inspire confidence in an economy that enjoyed only brief respite from a protracted Covid-induced slump. Hours before Muhyiddin made his plea Friday, the central bank took the axe to its projections. Gross domestic product will expand 3%-4% this year, Bank Negara Malaysia said, down from an earlier estimate of as much as 7.5%. The country has missed much of the broad upswing that’s benefited Singapore, China, South Korea and Western economies. Last month saw Malaysians in distress — suffering hunger, needing shelter, and feeling disgust at politicking — wave white flags from homes. The flag movement became an indictment of the government. Muhyiddin was the first premier since independence in 1957 to get the job without leading his party to an election victory. He took office after a coalition led by Mahathir Mohamad — then on his second stint as prime minister in his 90s — collapsed just as Covid swept the planet. Muhyiddin convinced the king, who usually occupies a ceremonial role, that he could muster a majority. Whatever new cabinet emerges doesn’t have to be the best and brightest. It does need to be moderately competent and less constrained by the constant second guessing on support that plagued Muhyiddin’s crew. The first criteria is more attainable than the second.