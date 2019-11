He said he told the U.S. that “we do not think this is a good idea.”

He said President Donald Trump had also sent an invitation to Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad but that he wasn’t privy to it.

He added that “if it’s about APEC, the answer is no.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD