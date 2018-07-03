KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s government says a massive China-backed rail link project is only viable with a “drastic” price reduction by the Chinese contractor as the actual cost of the venture is $20 billion.

The 688 kilometer (430 miles) East Coast Rail Link, a key part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative connecting Malaysia’s west coast to rural eastern state, was awarded in 2016 to a China company by former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who lost in May 9 elections.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Tuesday that the project’s final cost is nearly 50 percent higher than estimated by the previous government when land acquisition, interest, fees and other costs are included.

Lim said talks will be held to seek a “significant price reduction” to make the project feasible.

