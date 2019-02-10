FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, arrives at a court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Najib is hardly lying low ahead of his corruption trial set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, on charges related to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund. He’s crooned about slander in an R&B video and vilified the current government on social media to counter portrayals of him as corrupt and out of touch. Najib denies wrongdoing and his lawyers are seeking delay. (Vincent Thian, File/Associated Press)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is hardly lying low ahead of his corruption trial on charges related to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund.

He’s crooned about slander in an R&B video and vilified the current government in daily social media posts to counter portrayals of him as corrupt and out of touch.

The trial set to begin Tuesday comes nine months after Najib’s spectacular election defeat, which was spurred by voters’ furor over the 1MDB scandal that is being investigated in the U.S. and other countries.

He is charged with 42 counts of criminal breach of trust, graft, abuse of power and money laundering in one of Malaysia’s biggest criminal trials.

Najib has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers are appealing Monday to delay his trial.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.