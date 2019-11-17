Prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said Monday his team will show how Najib had abused his power to order the removal of material information from the auditor-general’s report on 1MDB in 2016 to cover up the truth.

Najib is being jointly tried with 1MDB ex-CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, who is accused of abetting him. Monday’s trial opened just days after another court ordered Najib to enter his defense in his first corruption case.

