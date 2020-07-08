Managing Director Duncan Jepson said Tuesday his group interviewed local and foreign workers over a two-year period, met with civil society groups and scrutinized public disclosures, audit reports, and sustainability initiatives.

In addition to child and forced labor — including deception during the recruitment process, threats and intimidation, the retention of passports, withholding of wages, and inadequate living conditions — Liberty Shared found that Sime Darby had taken few concrete steps to prevent abuses.

Sime Darby’s chief communications officer, Eliza Mohamed, said her company only learned about the petition this week and had not seen the full, 50-page report. The palm oil giant hoped to work with Liberty Shared to investigate the allegations and, if warranted, to take corrective action, she said.

Malaysia is the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil, the most consumed edible oil. Sime Darby is one of the largest producers.

While the industry has come under heavy criticism in recent years for destroying rain forests to make way for plantations, attention has shifted in recent years to conditions faced by its army of workers, around 80% of whom are migrants. The petition against Sime Darby — made public this week — follows two others against another of Malaysia’s palm oil giants, FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV), one by a law firm and the other by a coalition of labor, environmental and social justice NGOs.

“Over the years, we have made genuine progress in improving our labor practices with the help of a multitude of partners and NGOs,” said Mohamed of Sime Darby, acknowledging the challenges that accompany the industry’s complex supply chains.

Palm oil can be found in up to half of all products currently on grocery store shelves in the U.S. and Europe, from cookies, crackers and cake mixes to soap, laundry detergent and many popular cosmetics brands.

