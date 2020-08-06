The project was approved during Lim’s tenure as Penang chief minister from 2008-2018, before he became Malaysia’s finance minister. The 7.2 kilometre (4.5 miles) tunnel project from Penang island to peninsular Malaysia includes several highways and is to be funded through a land swap of reclaimed prime land.
Lim, 59, faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine if convicted. The anti-corruption agency also said that Lim will face two other charges in a Penang court next week, one related to the tunnel project and another one on a different case. It didn’t give details.
“This is political persecution. The project is implemented through open and transparent tenders. No payment has been made so far,” Lim’s Democratic Action Party tweeted.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took power in March, after he pulled his party out of the ruling coalition and then-premier Mahathir Mohamad resigned in protest. His new Malay-centric government is supported by graft-tainted parties defeated in 2018 general election.
