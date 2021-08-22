It may be tempting to see the latest turn of events as restoration of the old regime, and such complaints aren’t new. They were made when Muhyiddin came to power in March last year and UMNO was a major component of his doomed coalition. The reality is more nuanced. This time UMNO will sit in the prime minister’s chair. But it’s a constrained and chastened version of itself — one forced to compromise and horse-trade — not the utterly dominant group it has been for most of the Malaysia’s existence. A likely majority of a handful of seats, assuming Ismail Sabri wins the confidence vote, doesn’t allow too much scope for heavy-handedness. UMNO once commanded overwhelming support from the ethnic-Malay majority. No party can credibly make that claim now.Ismail Sabri must also contend with the pandemic. Despite decent progress on vaccinations, infections have been climbing and hit a daily record of 23,564 on Friday. The global economic upswing this year has only brought passing relief to the economy, which shrank 2% last quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis from the prior three months. The central bank recently made big cuts to annual growth projections. Malaysians need to get comfortable with their new prime minister. Ismail Sabri is a longtime member of parliament, but has had a meteoric, if slightly accidental, ascent over the past month. He was only elevated to the role of deputy prime minister in the final days of Muhyddin’s tenure. One way to think of him is the Malaysian version of Gerald Ford, who succeeded Richard Nixon as U.S. president in 1974 without being elected vice president.