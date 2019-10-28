Joaquin Phoenix traces the origins of the classic Batman villain in “Joker.” It has earned $278 million in the United States and Canada in its first four weeks, and it is the international record-holder for an R-rated film with $852 million in earnings.
The “Maleficent” sequel, which stars Angelina Jolie as the classic Disney villain, has earned $66.2 million in North America in its first two weeks.
