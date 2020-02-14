Christian sold the drugs to Kokkalis outside Jack Cleveland Casino, authorities said. Christian said at his plea hearing that he thought the drugs contained only cocaine. Kokkalis was in Cleveland for a gambling conference.
Kokkalis’ father, Socrates P. Kokkalis, is the founder of a Greek telecommunications company and chairman of the Greek soccer team Olympiacos F.C. His son was the team’s vice president.
A message seeking comment was left Thursday with Christian’s federal public defender.
