Across Manchester at City, it’s been about an owner pumping money in since 2008. Funded by the wealth of Abu Dhabi, City is a means of a soft power being exerted by the United Arab Emirates, which has been criticized for its human rights and limited political freedoms, as much as it is about transforming men’s and women’s teams and the surrounding areas. While City fans did oppose the Super League there have been no protests demanding the sale of the club or the exit of club officials.