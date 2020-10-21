While the team is back in the Champions League, there is no return of matchday revenue from supporters with games still being played in empty stadiums to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
United made only 5.5 million pounds ($7 million) in matchday revenue from April to June, compared to 23.8 million pounds ($31 million) the previous year.
