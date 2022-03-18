The energy startup SPARKZ is partnering with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers.

“Now, we’re seeing the rubber hit the road,” Manchin said. “That makes a difference.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Mulhern Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Manchin and UMWA representatives at Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute to discuss workforce development opportunities.

Granholm announced a $5 million training initiative, the first in the nation to focus on battery workers. The funds will be split among five U.S. sites, and she hinted that West Virginia is likely to be a recipient.

“I think you’ll be well-positioned, I’ll just say that,” she said.

The energy secretary said the steps are necessary to ensure that the U.S. is “energy independent” and not relying on countries like China for the supplies.

“We should be building the full supply chain here,” she said.

UMWA International Secretary-Treasurer Brian Sanson said although workforce training has been offered to the state’s workers before, West Virginia hasn’t seen most of the benefits.

“In the past, we’ve spent a lot of money retraining workers to go out of state to do other jobs,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest problems.”

SPARKZ said its electric battery factory in West Virginia will employ at least 350 people.

SPARKZ Founder and CEO Sanjiv Malhotra said these batteries will be 100% cobalt-free, reducing the cost of U.S. lithium-ion battery production. The Democratic Republic of Congo has historically been the top producer of cobalt worldwide, with most mines controlled by Chinese companies.

Malhotra said the operation will be a boon to U.S. efforts to counter China’s dominance, and a major step for West Virginia as the state transitions from its roots in coal production to the “new energy economy,” he said.