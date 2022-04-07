The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business
Analysis

Mandates, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and Other U.S. Culture Wars

By Ryan Teague Beckwith | Bloomberg
Today at 3:06 p.m. EDT
By Ryan Teague Beckwith | Bloomberg
Today at 3:06 p.m. EDT
A supporter holds an American flag while supporting truckers along Interstate 495 during “The People’s Convoy” event in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Representatives of the convoy say they are calling for an end to the state of emergency that’s led to vaccine mandates by some governments with many jurisdictions already lifting mask mandates. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg
A supporter holds an American flag while supporting truckers along Interstate 495 during “The People’s Convoy” event in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Representatives of the convoy say they are calling for an end to the state of emergency that’s led to vaccine mandates by some governments with many jurisdictions already lifting mask mandates. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Though economic issues may get the most attention in November’s congressional elections, culture wars -- some new, some perennial -- will also vie for attention from voters. They’re being fanned mostly by Republicans, who see little downside in taking on polarizing issues that might motivate conservative voters. The Supreme Court, with six of its nine seats filled by conservative justices appointed by Republicans, seems poised to stir things up even further with upcoming decisions. Here’s a breakdown of some of the cultural flashpoints you can expect to hear about. 

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Abortion

Critical Race Theory

‘Don’t Say Gay’

Mandates

Concealed Carry

January 6

Donald Trump

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Loading...