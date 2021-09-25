There may be a lesson here. Reluctant leaders can sometimes make the most effective ones. Unburdened by obtrusive egos, they may be more inclined to delegate to technocrats, more concerned with the soundness of policies than personal glory, and less dogmatic. More charismatic leaders driven by a sense of mission may all too easily turn into demagogues. At worst, they may prove distractions who satisfy a celebrity-loving people’s need for drama without tackling the more important underlying issues of development. The Philippines has been down this road before with the calamitous, short-lived presidency of Joseph Estrada, a former tough-guy movie actor popular with the underprivileged who was later ousted and convicted of corruption.