Fastenal didn’t sign up as many customers as it had hoped for its onsite inventory management services and fulfillment products, citing inflation and supply-chain snarls but also rising Covid-19 infections and labor shortages. Its employees are spread too thin: Those who are healthy are spending so much time chasing down available shipping containers and alternative domestic suppliers to support existing demand that they don’t have as much energy to devote to luring new customers. Total transit time for Fastenal deliveries in August hit a company record of 58 days, and that metric was trending higher in September, Florness said. That compares with around 30 days in the first quarter of 2020. “Product and shipping cost inflation is not just high, it’s brutally high,” Florness said. “The impact — not just from a financial perspective, but from the toll it takes on our human capital — is immense.”