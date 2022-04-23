Many flights canceled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed Saturday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.
KLM said in a statement that the strike “has far-reaching consequences for our customers and other colleagues at this busy time.” The carrier said it was in talks with the striking staff.
Schiphol warned on its website of delays and cancelations and advised passengers to contact their airline for flight information.