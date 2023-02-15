Marathon Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $525 million.
The energy company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.61 billion, or $5.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.04 billion.
