As a film, “Maid in Malacañang” is almost certainly among the worst the year will produce. As a historical account, the melodramatic hit depicting the last days of Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ family in the presidential palace is a travesty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As propaganda, it ticks every box. This has been the family’s year. In May, son Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, won the presidential election with a landslide — the culmination of a decades-long effort to rehabilitate the deposed kleptocrat’s name. Never mind that the campaign had little to say about details like the post-pandemic economic recovery, and focused instead on sepia-tinted fantasies. The dynasty scion leaned heavily on the disillusionment of voters who have seen scant material benefits flow from the 1986 People Power Revolution, and on the youthful majority, who have no recollection of the brutal years of martial law. Six years of Rodrigo Duterte, a leader with little time for civil liberties, helped too.

“Maid in Malacañang,” with Marcos Jr.’s older sister Imee as executive producer, is an undisguised big-budget effort to cement those gains.

Sold to the audience as “the untold truth,” the film, released earlier this month in the Philippines, in fact reworks history to the family’s advantage. The Marcos exit in February 1986 in the wake of mass protests is portrayed as a generous decision, taken to avoid bloodshed. They were the real victims, the plot insinuates, who simply loved the people. The contrast between the weeping family with their loyal servants and torch-carrying marauders outside Malacañang Palace — opposition leader Cory Aquino is shown callously playing mahjong with nuns, while the country teetered on the edge — is impossible to miss. A song about love betrayed plays as angry demonstrators scramble over the gates.

In another scene, one of several overwrought tete-a-tetes, Bongbong comforts his impeccably coiffed mother Imelda as she weeps. “We will come back,” he says. The camera turns to her bejeweled shoes and a cataloguing sticker on the sole. 2022. Just in case viewers were unclear.

Using silver-screen glitz to sell a more palatable version of history and reality is not a new tactic. The Soviet Union did it. We’ve all watched “Top Gun” and “Rocky,” with their invincible all-American heroes, the epitome of soft power. The Chinese government has for years encouraged blockbusters filled with patriotism and valor, nurturing nationalist sentiment. Reeling audiences in with drama, all uncomfortable problems neatly resolved, works.

And of course when it comes to cinematic enterprises like this one, a clear continuation of the election campaign’s use of black-and-white footage of the Marcos glory years to glamorize a brutal period, history is not about the past. It’s about the present.

The movie makes no effort to deal with the proximate causes of 1986’s uprising. The context — the assassination of opposition leader Benigno Aquino, the rise of his widow Cory, a snap February election and Marcos’ effort to claim victory — are barely dealt with. The regime’s cruelty and large-scale corruption are swept aside. In the movie, Imelda frets over photographs and children’s mementos as she leaves — never mind she actually took cash, gold and millions of dollars in jewelry. “No government is perfect, remember that, Dad,” one of the daughters tells Marcos, a man who plundered the state to the tune of $10 billion, tortured and killed thousands of his opponents.

It puts the Marcos family — and particularly Imee, whom the father describes as a selfless servant, his maid in Malacañang — as the ones guiding events, with the patriarch (actually in extremely poor health, due to autoimmune disease lupus and associated kidney ailments) brooding, concerned for his people, worried that he would not be remembered as a valiant soldier. He makes booming speeches at each of his children, anointed his worthy successors. Little concession is made to the role of rebel military leaders, the Roman Catholic Church, Cory Aquino and the thousands massed on the thoroughfare known locally as EDSA, or indeed to the US government — who supported Marcos until famously, through Senator Paul Laxalt, they told him to “cut, and cut cleanly.”

The departure — an embarrassing defeat in the face of popular anger — is depicted here as a selfless act, and a dignified one. The family have time to debate clothes, to discuss the future, to give motivational addresses to distraught staff. They help rip Imelda’s gowns to tie yellow scraps around servants’ heads (the color of Cory supporters, and so a safety measure), and still walk out calmly to waiting helicopters. The reality was different. Contemporary accounts like that of loyal and long-serving aide-de-camp Arturo Aruiza describe Marcos sitting “in the midst of pure bedlam,” desperate efforts to open a safe, documents being burned. Photographs taken after the Marcos’ departure show a mess of papers, books, boxes, uneaten dinner.

Finally, the film also goes to great pains to demonstrate how the family were adored by ordinary people — represented here by the trio of housemaids that tell much of the tale, a Greek chorus and comic relief. They are the ones spooning out the last caviar to the Marcos children.

The movie’s flagrant rewriting of historical fact hasn’t gone unnoticed. There’s a counter-narrative in the planning. The Catholic Church — which had a pivotal role in 1986 — has objected to the portrayal, particularly of the Carmelite nuns, who were not playing mahjong, but in fact praying and fasting as tension rose. The head of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board was forced to answer criticisms by saying the film did not “purport to be a documentary.”

What’s less clear is whether anyone was paying attention to that minor detail.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and editorial board member covering foreign affairs and climate.

