If the U.S. Federal Reserve does raise rates in 2022, which looks increasingly likely, and bonds vote with their feet by rising in yield, this could provide quite the headwind for further equity gains. Suddenly, there might be a bit of competition on the block after a 20%-plus gain in the S&P. As bonds and equities both went higher in price with quantitative easing, it follows they could go down together too when the music stops. Yet the longer end of the U.S. yield curve is not pricing in rampant inflation. It’s quite the reverse, actually, being more fearful of recession. Something will have to give. If history is any guide, it will be ambitious central bank hiking plans at the first sign of an equity rout. Don’t run for the hills yet: There is still a lot stimulus in the system. But this will be a harder year to make money. The gravy train is slowing.